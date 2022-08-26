Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Vallourec Stock Performance

VLOWY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.32. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

