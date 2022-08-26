Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $19.14

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.00. Valneva shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

About Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

