Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $37,023.35 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

