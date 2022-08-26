VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 249,986 shares.The stock last traded at $94.46 and had previously closed at $95.87.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

