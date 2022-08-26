Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 6.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

