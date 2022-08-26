Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

