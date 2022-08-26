Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $69,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.