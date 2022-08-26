Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $90,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 605,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 36,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14.

