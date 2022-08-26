Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.45. 34,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

