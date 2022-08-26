Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VO traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

