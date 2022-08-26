Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $76.54. 29,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,633. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

