Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 403.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,211,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $385.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.