Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. 70,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,158. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

