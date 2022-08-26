Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $1.34

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $760,802.85 and $40.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.