Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $1.34

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $760,802.85 and $40.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
