Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 13,575,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 48,776,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Vast Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

