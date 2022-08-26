VeChain Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $74.66 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00029589 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

