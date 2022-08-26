Venus Reward Token Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $83,209.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

