Veritable L.P. Acquires 224 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

