Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $154,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $478.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

