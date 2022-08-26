Veritable L.P. Buys 1,540 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.