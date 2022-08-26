Veritable L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.5 %

EL stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.