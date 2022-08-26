Veritable L.P. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $238.01 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

