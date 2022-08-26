Veritable L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

