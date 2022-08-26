Veritable L.P. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

