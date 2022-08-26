Veritable L.P. Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

