Veritable L.P. Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.