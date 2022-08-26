Veritable L.P. Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VDC stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

