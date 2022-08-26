Veritable L.P. Purchases 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 31,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 36,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.