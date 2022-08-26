Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

