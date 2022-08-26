Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BA opened at $169.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.