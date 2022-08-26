Veritable L.P. Sells 1,195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

