Veritable L.P. Sells 157 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NYSE:NOC opened at $494.48 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

