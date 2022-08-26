Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $266.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

