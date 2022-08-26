Vesper Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Vesper has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $88,655.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,781,991 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

Buying and Selling Vesper

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

