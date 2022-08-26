VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.36 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

