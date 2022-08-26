Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.17. 17,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,916. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

