Vidulum Achieves Market Capitalization of $513,439.09 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $513,439.09 and $1,263.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

