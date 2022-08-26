Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,057,608 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

