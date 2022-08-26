VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

VIG (VIG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. VIG has a market cap of $840,489.36 and approximately $173.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,258,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

