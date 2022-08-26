Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Acquires $30,360.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Christopher P. Lowe bought 18,400 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $46,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 136,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vincerx Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 452,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 170,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

