Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $206.05. 43,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
