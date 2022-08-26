VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

VMware stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,592. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.89.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

