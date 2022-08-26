VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 64.3% in August

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the July 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

NYSE VOC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,235. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.54. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.08%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.