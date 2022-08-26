Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

VOD stock opened at GBX 116.56 ($1.41) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,942.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

