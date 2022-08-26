Vox.Finance Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $105,284.23 and $25.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00769121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016316 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 123,716 coins and its circulating supply is 86,451 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.