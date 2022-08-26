voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of VJET stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
voxeljet Company Profile
