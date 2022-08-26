voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of VJET stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.