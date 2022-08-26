W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $574.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,797. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

