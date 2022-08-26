Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.57

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 7592082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 506,174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.