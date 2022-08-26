Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

WMT opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

