Walt Disney (DIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

8/10/2022 – Walt Disney was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $130.00.

7/26/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $148.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $120.00.

7/20/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $151.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 84,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

