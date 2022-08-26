Walter Theodore Kaczmarek Sells 21,419 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 94,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Separately, Raymond James raised Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.